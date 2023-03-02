As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) offers stability

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) closed the day trading at $16.52 down -4.01% from the previous closing price of $17.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045754 shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Cox James S sold 10,000 shares for $19.34 per share. The transaction valued at 193,432 led to the insider holds 36,063 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 1,589 shares of CWAN for $30,461 on Feb 07. The 10% Owner now owns 8,826,623 shares after completing the transaction at $19.17 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 45,252 shares for $19.37 each. As a result, the insider received 876,620 and left with 8,828,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $22.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWAN traded about 388.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWAN traded about 442.36k shares per day. A total of 187.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.99M. Shares short for CWAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $80.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81M to a low estimate of $79.88M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.76M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.25M, an increase of 19.00% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.19M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.02M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.1M and the low estimate is $347.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.