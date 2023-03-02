As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) offers stability

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) closed the day trading at $72.23 down -5.79% from the previous closing price of $76.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618113 shares were traded. DIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $95.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when KAY LARRY ALAN sold 1,400 shares for $69.57 per share. The transaction valued at 97,398 led to the insider holds 6,696 shares of the business.

KAY LARRY ALAN sold 1,000 shares of DIN for $75,220 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 8,096 shares after completing the transaction at $75.22 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Hyter Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $72.86 each. As a result, the insider received 116,576 and left with 1,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIN has reached a high of $83.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DIN traded about 238.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DIN traded about 294.03k shares per day. A total of 15.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 17.42%.

Dividends & Splits

DIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 35.00% for DIN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.29 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.1. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.32 and $6.78.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $215.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.9M to a low estimate of $210.2M. As of the current estimate, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.63M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.3M, a decrease of -11.30% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.29M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $920.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $911.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $914.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.17M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $824.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.25M and the low estimate is $805.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.