As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Owlet Inc. (OWLT) offers stability

The closing price of Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) was $0.36 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595012 shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3418.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OWLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8.50 previously.

On September 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On August 05, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on August 05, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Workman Kurt bought 16,326 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 46,366 led to the insider holds 2,117,349 shares of the business.

Workman Kurt bought 15,169 shares of OWLT for $35,192 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,101,023 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Workman Kurt, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,152 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,820 and bolstered with 2,085,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4585.

Shares Statistics:

OWLT traded an average of 718.65K shares per day over the past three months and 2.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.08M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 977.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 988.3k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.8M, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.12M and the low estimate is $78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.