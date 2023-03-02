BILI (Bilibili Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $19.30 in the prior trading day, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at $19.67, up 1.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14116777 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BILI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $11.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 395.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.76M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.65M with a Short Ratio of 22.31M, compared to 21.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 29 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $908.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $893.2M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $803.22M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $842.62M, an increase of 20.00% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $893.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $791.29M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.