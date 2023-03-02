Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at $15.51 in the last session, down -2.39% from day before closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2951468 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Schultz Nathan J. sold 4,140 shares for $20.68 per share. The transaction valued at 85,607 led to the insider holds 233,360 shares of the business.

Schultz Nathan J. sold 25,000 shares of CHGG for $633,745 on Jan 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 237,500 shares after completing the transaction at $25.35 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LEBLANC PAUL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,890 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 360,920 and left with 11,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $37.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHGG traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.77M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.49M, compared to 3.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $185.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.95M to a low estimate of $184.18M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.24M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.64M, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.9M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.23M and the low estimate is $781M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.