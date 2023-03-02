Considering ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed at $16.61 in the last session, down -4.81% from day before closing price of $17.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546363 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $26 from $21 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADTN traded on average about 548.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 750.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.92M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADTN is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $366.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $371.21M to a low estimate of $362M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.16M, an estimated increase of 137.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.07M, an increase of 136.30% less than the figure of $137.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $378.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563M, up 83.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.