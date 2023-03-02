Considering Crocs Inc. (CROX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $124.45 in the last session, up 2.25% from day before closing price of $121.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1394897 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CROX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Rees Andrew sold 20,000 shares for $130.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,615,476 led to the insider holds 119,748 shares of the business.

Poole Michelle sold 11,055 shares of CROX for $1,443,908 on Feb 17. The President now owns 134,102 shares after completing the transaction at $130.61 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Bickley Ian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,516 shares for $133.92 each. As a result, the insider received 738,720 and left with 45,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $143.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CROX traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 5.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.5 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $10.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.54. EPS for the following year is $10.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.15 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $939.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $945M to a low estimate of $936.62M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $586.63M, an estimated increase of 60.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $825.48M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $60.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $872.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.06M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.