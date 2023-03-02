Considering Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $19.66 in the prior trading day, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) closed at $18.87, down -4.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896936 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $11.70 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $34.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 838.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.34, compared to 0.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.44% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $5.21B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $4.74B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.08B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.08B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.96B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.84B and the low estimate is $20.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.