FSLR (First Solar Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, First Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $195.68, up 15.69% from its previous closing price of $169.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+26.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15185988 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $157 from $150 previously.

On February 02, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $196 to $195.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $146 to $188.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares for $125.68 per share. The transaction valued at 75,408 led to the insider holds 18,888 shares of the business.

KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares of FSLR for $80,772 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 19,185 shares after completing the transaction at $134.62 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Gloeckler Markus, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 465 shares for $118.74 each. As a result, the insider received 55,214 and left with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 222.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $185.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSLR traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.68 and -$2.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $989.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $762M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $907.32M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.65M, an increase of 88.40% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $853M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.4M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.