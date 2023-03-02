How is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $7.95 in the last session, down -2.45% from day before closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906008 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.82.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought 815 shares for $7.97 per share. The transaction valued at 6,496 led to the insider holds 12,870,238 shares of the business.

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought 52,500 shares of RXRX for $403,725 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 12,869,423 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 109,118 shares for $7.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 833,552 and bolstered with 12,816,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXRX traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 880.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.82M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.48M with a Short Ratio of 17.31M, compared to 14.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 847.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.28M, an increase of 149.00% less than the figure of $847.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 375.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.