How is Shopify Inc.’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at $40.10 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $41.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13433228 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $78.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHOP traded on average about 21.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.4M with a Short Ratio of 42.59M, compared to 36.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 36 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 33 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.17B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.