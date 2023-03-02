I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).

The price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $120.83 in the last session, down -1.99% from day before closing price of $123.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4618795 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $165.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Gebbia Joseph sold 1,357,844 shares for $124.21 per share. The transaction valued at 168,651,277 led to the insider holds 6,887,691 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 8,890 shares of ABNB for $1,111,266 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 99,124 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,567 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 570,875 and left with 8,245,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $179.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABNB traded on average about 6.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 635.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.35M with a Short Ratio of 20.34M, compared to 21.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.