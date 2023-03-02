I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).

After finishing at $5.45 in the prior trading day, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) closed at $5.32, down -2.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565207 shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when BALEN JOHN V bought 3,000 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,398 led to the insider holds 61,798 shares of the business.

BALEN JOHN V bought 6,000 shares of CDLX for $23,698 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 58,798 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Grimes Scott D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 494 shares for $3.98 each. As a result, the insider received 1,969 and left with 248,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $65.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 682.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.24M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 4.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $83.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.4M to a low estimate of $78.68M. As of the current estimate, Cardlytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.05M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.26M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.23M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.12M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.7M and the low estimate is $287.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.