I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG).

After finishing at $51.68 in the prior trading day, Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) closed at $52.87, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2566378 shares were traded. ECPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ECPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 15, 2019, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On January 03, 2019, Buckingham Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Buckingham Research initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2019, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when OLLE LAURA sold 889 shares for $57.42 per share. The transaction valued at 51,046 led to the insider holds 27,962 shares of the business.

Bell Ryan B sold 6,662 shares of ECPG for $423,678 on Mar 11. The President, MCM now owns 39,457 shares after completing the transaction at $63.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Encore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECPG has reached a high of $72.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 216.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 336.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.84M. Shares short for ECPG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.18% and a Short% of Float of 17.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $2.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.78 and $11.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.55. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.58 and $5.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $319.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.65M to a low estimate of $312.5M. As of the current estimate, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.13M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.52M, a decrease of -35.10% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $334.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $316.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.