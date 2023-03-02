In spite of Annexon Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANNX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed at $5.11 down -4.13% from its previous closing price of $5.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590960 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Annexon Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 09, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 38,564 led to the insider holds 197,646 shares of the business.

Lew Jennifer sold 166 shares of ANNX for $1,046 on Feb 14. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,542 shares after completing the transaction at $6.30 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Overdorf Michael, who serves as the EVP & Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 144 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 907 and left with 27,805 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANNX has traded an average of 333.52K shares per day and 771.51k over the past ten days. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Shares short for ANNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.62 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.67.