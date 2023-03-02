In spite of Hello Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOMO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Hello Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.01, up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $8.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198583 shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $9.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $11.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOMO traded 3.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.04M. Insiders hold about 5.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 9.75M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $469.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.97M to a low estimate of $468.32M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $510.52M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.17M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $425.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.17M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.