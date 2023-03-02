In spite of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWKS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at $7.61 up 3.40% from its previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2944902 shares were traded. TWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $9.50.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Davis Ian bought 25,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 43,163 shares of the business.

Mandapaty Sai Krishna sold 5,139 shares of TWKS for $41,215 on Nov 22. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 210,637 shares after completing the transaction at $8.02 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Woods-Moss Julie, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $7.96 each. As a result, the insider received 39,800 and left with 77,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $23.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWKS has traded an average of 645.26K shares per day and 807.37k over the past ten days. A total of 311.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.36M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 2.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $306.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $304M. As of the current estimate, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.8M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.05M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320.62M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.