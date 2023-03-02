In the case of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK), what’s next?

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed the day trading at $47.82 down -9.76% from the previous closing price of $52.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957925 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H sold 5,000 shares for $49.86 per share. The transaction valued at 249,300 led to the insider holds 154,454 shares of the business.

Rogers Erica J. sold 6,000 shares of SILK for $305,627 on Feb 13. The President and CEO now owns 246,199 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Chou Tony M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,008 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 715,440 and left with 75,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILK traded about 374.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILK traded about 453.6k shares per day. A total of 38.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.21M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $37.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.06M to a low estimate of $36.97M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $28.27M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.37M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.5M and the low estimate is $169M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.