In What Direction Will Camber Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:CEI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) was $1.68 for the day, down -2.33% from the previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655049 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.6973.

Shares Statistics:

CEI traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 570.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.62M. Insiders hold about 6.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.87% and a Short% of Float of 13.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.