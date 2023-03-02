In What Direction Will Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Goes From Here?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) closed the day trading at $19.86 down -4.66% from the previous closing price of $20.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890018 shares were traded. CORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CORT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $22 from $35 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Maduck Sean sold 625 shares for $25.28 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 56,462 shares of the business.

Robb Gary Charles sold 186 shares of CORT for $4,842 on Nov 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 21,143 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Robb Gary Charles, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 4,814 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 125,308 and left with 21,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corcept’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORT has reached a high of $30.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CORT traded about 747.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CORT traded about 730.26k shares per day. A total of 107.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CORT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.48M with a Short Ratio of 14.56M, compared to 14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.45% and a Short% of Float of 20.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $105.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $107M to a low estimate of $102.2M. As of the current estimate, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $98.82M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.92M, an increase of 14.10% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $365.98M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $499.1M and the low estimate is $422.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.