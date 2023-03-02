In What Direction Will ON24 Inc.’s (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Goes From Here?

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) closed the day trading at $7.82 down -18.88% from the previous closing price of $9.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927597 shares were traded. ONTF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONTF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Vattuone Steven sold 2,200 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 19,816 led to the insider holds 260,321 shares of the business.

Blackie James sold 2,816 shares of ONTF for $27,386 on Aug 22. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 212,001 shares after completing the transaction at $9.73 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Vattuone Steven, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,655 shares for $9.73 each. As a result, the insider received 25,820 and left with 262,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTF has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONTF traded about 392.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONTF traded about 233.82k shares per day. A total of 47.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 794.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 820.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $46.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.4M to a low estimate of $45.7M. As of the current estimate, ON24 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.03M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.36M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.61M, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.1M and the low estimate is $185.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.