Invest in BRP Group Inc. (BRP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) closed at $27.59 in the last session, down -4.00% from day before closing price of $28.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535343 shares were traded. BRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $31 previously.

On April 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron sold 15,000 shares for $29.34 per share. The transaction valued at 440,100 led to the insider holds 51,126 shares of the business.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron sold 10,000 shares of BRP for $293,300 on Nov 29. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Cohen Seth Bala, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 3,463 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider received 97,830 and left with 9,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has reached a high of $33.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRP traded on average about 324.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 199.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $234.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.53M to a low estimate of $221M. As of the current estimate, BRP Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $159.2M, an estimated increase of 47.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.21M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $47.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $976.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $968.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.29M, up 70.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.