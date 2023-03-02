Invest in NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $15.31 in the prior trading day, NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) closed at $15.32, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893889 shares were traded. NEWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEWT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when SLOANE BARRY bought 4,200 shares for $24.20 per share. The transaction valued at 101,636 led to the insider holds 988,016 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NewtekOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWT has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 241.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 449.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.03M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEWT’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.05, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.82. The current Payout Ratio is 136.60% for NEWT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 22, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.75M to a low estimate of $18.78M. As of the current estimate, NewtekOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.8M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.03M, an increase of 37.70% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.52M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.49M, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.55M and the low estimate is $117.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.