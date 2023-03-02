Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $19.31, up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $19.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519340 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 442.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACDC traded 395.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 360.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.46 and $5.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.