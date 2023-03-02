Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) closed at $132.08 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $133.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386470 shares were traded. UHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Universal Health Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $113 to $167.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $154.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 1,307 shares for $153.00 per share. The transaction valued at 199,971 led to the insider holds 1,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHS has reached a high of $158.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UHS has traded an average of 665.42K shares per day and 688.44k over the past ten days. A total of 72.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.81M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.73% stake in the company. Shares short for UHS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UHS is 0.80, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for UHS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $2.71, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.17 and $9.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $10.79, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.92 and $9.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, Universal Health Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.64B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.19B and the low estimate is $13.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.