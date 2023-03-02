Investing in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $22.60 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $22.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874566 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $41 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $30.

On September 14, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on September 14, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when SCANGOS GEORGE A sold 15,119 shares for $23.33 per share. The transaction valued at 352,682 led to the insider holds 168,489 shares of the business.

SCANGOS GEORGE A sold 12,631 shares of VIR for $328,065 on Feb 23. The President and CEO now owns 183,608 shares after completing the transaction at $25.97 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Pang Phillip, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,878 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider received 74,750 and left with 198,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIR has traded an average of 921.72K shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 132.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was $3.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.44 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.21, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$4.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $97.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $178.1M to a low estimate of $41.9M. As of the current estimate, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $812.75M, an estimated decrease of -88.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.97M, a decrease of -90.60% less than the figure of -$88.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.55M and the low estimate is $127.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -76.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.