Is Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.58 in the prior trading day, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) closed at $0.56, down -4.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730312 shares were traded. WATT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5550.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WATT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Johnston Cesar sold 9,533 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,146 led to the insider holds 710,124 shares of the business.

MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 3,134 shares of WATT for $2,349 on Feb 15. The Acting CFO (Interim) now owns 192,147 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Patel Rahul G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 11,070 and left with 61,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8095, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0277.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 265.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.06M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WATT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $200k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Energous Corporation’s year-ago sales were $225k, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, an increase of 85.20% over than the figure of -$11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WATT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $890k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $757k, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75M and the low estimate is $2.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 233.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.