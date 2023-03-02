Is Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed at $0.87, down -2.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0224 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050282 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MREO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 05, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8687, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9673.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 942.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.49M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.