Is this a Prime Time To acquire BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) stock

After finishing at $9.52 in the prior trading day, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $9.38, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697556 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $16 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Kaloustian Robert sold 3,672 shares for $10.56 per share. The transaction valued at 38,759 led to the insider holds 47,001 shares of the business.

EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares of BIGC for $237,615 on Sep 12. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 103,447 shares after completing the transaction at $17.08 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Alvarez Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,110 shares for $20.58 each. As a result, the insider received 187,485 and left with 189,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $24.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 3.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $73.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.2M to a low estimate of $72.4M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.9M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.45M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.61M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333M and the low estimate is $307.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.