It’s a good day to be an LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shareholder

As of close of business last night, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.16, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160458 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Watson Noel Bertram sold 18,876 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 170,054 led to the insider holds 555,866 shares of the business.

Radhakrishna Shrisha sold 15,416 shares of LZ for $138,883 on Nov 17. The Chief Product Officer and CTO now owns 567,142 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Preece Richard, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,477 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider received 76,369 and left with 414,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $16.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LZ traded 834.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 999.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.51M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 6.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $145.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.31M to a low estimate of $145.2M. As of the current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.14M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.49M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $619.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $618M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.08M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $645.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.4M and the low estimate is $629.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.