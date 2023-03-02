It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) stock

The closing price of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) was $9.10 for the day, up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $9.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978664 shares were traded. MIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On October 25, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when GSAM Holdings LLC sold 2,700 shares for $6.06 per share. The transaction valued at 16,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIR has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13.

Shares Statistics:

MIR traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MIR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 9.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $806.89M and the low estimate is $806.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.