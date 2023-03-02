It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) stock

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) closed the day trading at $2.17 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533122 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PALI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Finley John David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 121,896 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $76.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.4477.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PALI traded about 2.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PALI traded about 249.43k shares per day. A total of 1.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 211.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 97.91k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.4 and a low estimate of -$2.47, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$17.55 and -$25.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$21.43. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$6.32.