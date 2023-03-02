KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) was $19.20 for the day, up 5.21% from the previous closing price of $18.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6548831 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.65.

Shares Statistics:

BEKE traded an average of 12.08M shares per day over the past three months and 6.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 31.05M with a Short Ratio of 34.68M, compared to 31.37M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.63B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.47B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.22B, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.2B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.