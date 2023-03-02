LIND (Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $8.58 in the prior trading day, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) closed at $9.26, up 7.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570246 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LIND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 14,585 shares for $12.09 per share. The transaction valued at 176,333 led to the insider holds 11,681,249 shares of the business.

Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 24,033 shares of LIND for $290,078 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 11,695,834 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lindblad Sven-Olof, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 84,821 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,905 and left with 11,719,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $17.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 292.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 313.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.17M, compared to 6.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.86% and a Short% of Float of 23.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $94.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.6M to a low estimate of $86.4M. As of the current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.55M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.03M, an increase of 82.80% over than the figure of $43.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.11M, up 170.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531.5M and the low estimate is $490M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.