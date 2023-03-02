Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) closed the day trading at $0.66 down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0255 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702175 shares were traded. LOCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On January 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Nelson Mark Joseph sold 9,422 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 10,793 led to the insider holds 178,739 shares of the business.

Vosburg B. David sold 7,500 shares of LOCL for $16,841 on Dec 06. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 1,184,928 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Vosburg B. David, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 33,784 and left with 1,192,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1111, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8345.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOCL traded about 288.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOCL traded about 230.18k shares per day. A total of 89.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 3.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $7.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.98M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, Local Bounti Corporation’s year-ago sales were $638k, an estimated increase of 1,074.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.05M, an increase of 3,109.20% over than the figure of $1,074.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638k, up 3,102.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.