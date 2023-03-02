OSTK (Overstock.com Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed at $18.76 down -3.15% from its previous closing price of $19.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559918 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Overstock.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On January 13, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Corbus Barclay F sold 2,334 shares for $21.15 per share. The transaction valued at 49,364 led to the insider holds 50,273 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay F sold 700 shares of OSTK for $16,268 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 49,273 shares after completing the transaction at $23.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Messing Barbara, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 450 shares for $23.24 each. As a result, the insider received 10,458 and left with 4,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 89.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSTK has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 4.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $448.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $484M to a low estimate of $398.23M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $612.66M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $466.41M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.59M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.