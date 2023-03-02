PCOR (Procore Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $65.47 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $66.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857488 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares for $66.74 per share. The transaction valued at 342,247 led to the insider holds 1,571,050 shares of the business.

O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,136 shares of PCOR for $346,834 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 1,576,178 shares after completing the transaction at $67.53 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 54,372 shares for $64.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,493,401 and left with 725,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCOR traded on average about 814.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 6.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $189.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $185.93M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.1M, an estimated increase of 30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.42M, an increase of 24.40% less than the figure of $30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.46M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $709.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.59M and the low estimate is $850.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.