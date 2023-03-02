PRDO (Perdoceo Education Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) closed at $13.69 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507470 shares were traded. PRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRDO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Kline John Robert sold 10,000 shares for $14.76 per share. The transaction valued at 147,600 led to the insider holds 151,998 shares of the business.

Kline John Robert sold 36,774 shares of PRDO for $422,533 on Oct 28. The SVP, AIU now owns 161,998 shares after completing the transaction at $11.49 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Kline John Robert, who serves as the SVP, AIU of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $11.49 each. As a result, the insider received 30,161 and left with 174,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perdoceo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRDO traded on average about 449.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.10M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $164.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.8M to a low estimate of $164.8M. As of the current estimate, Perdoceo Education Corporation’s year-ago sales were $159.86M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $683.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $683.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.03M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $660.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $660.2M and the low estimate is $660.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.