PSNY (Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed at $5.05 in the last session, down -5.08% from day before closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5097696 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 84.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSNY traded on average about 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 10.19M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.