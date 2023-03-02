SRGA (Surgalign Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) closed at $1.78 in the last session, up 4.09% from day before closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550028 shares were traded. SRGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On February 02, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on February 02, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Lyle David bought 19,000 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 99,927 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRGA has reached a high of $11.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1751.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRGA traded on average about 60.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 31.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.27M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SRGA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 110.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 102.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.8 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.86, with high estimates of -$1.86 and low estimates of -$1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.84 and -$7.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.84. EPS for the following year is -$7.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$7.39 and -$7.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.73M to a low estimate of $20.61M. As of the current estimate, Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.83M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.14M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.5M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.53M and the low estimate is $79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.