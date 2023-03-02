There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) can be one of them

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) closed the day trading at $8.80 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $8.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573562 shares were traded. BGFV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BGFV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 21, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 02, 2017, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $10.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 02, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN sold 2,000 shares for $12.70 per share. The transaction valued at 25,400 led to the insider holds 14,143 shares of the business.

FRALEY JEFFREY L sold 3,268 shares of BGFV for $40,131 on Nov 03. The Senior VP, Human Resources now owns 13,775 shares after completing the transaction at $12.28 per share. On May 13, another insider, Starr Shane O, who serves as the Senior VP, Operations of the company, sold 3,135 shares for $13.72 each. As a result, the insider received 43,012 and left with 14,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Big’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGFV has reached a high of $19.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BGFV traded about 316.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BGFV traded about 271.86k shares per day. A total of 21.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.12M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGFV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.45% and a Short% of Float of 21.46%.

Dividends & Splits

BGFV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.01.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $238.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.29M to a low estimate of $238.29M. As of the current estimate, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $273.36M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.04M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.04M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $995.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $995.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $995.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.