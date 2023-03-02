There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) can be one of them

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at $84.18 down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $84.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2045348 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $110 from $140 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $158 to $128.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Aji Rajesh A. sold 847 shares for $99.00 per share. The transaction valued at 83,853 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 160 shares of BILL for $15,040 on Feb 07. The CLO & CCO now owns 847 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Rettig John R., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 6,008 shares for $93.01 each. As a result, the insider received 558,804 and left with 26,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $247.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 2.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 2.24M shares per day. A total of 105.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.09M, compared to 6.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $247.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.13M to a low estimate of $245.13M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.91M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.53M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.78M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.