There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) can be one of them

The closing price of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) was $9.07 for the day, up 3.54% from the previous closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2528989 shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on November 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $14 from $10 previously.

On June 08, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On June 29, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Black James H. sold 3,000 shares for $10.99 per share. The transaction valued at 32,970 led to the insider holds 6,373 shares of the business.

March Shayn P. sold 2,500 shares of GEO for $25,000 on Nov 21. The VP of Finance and Treasurer now owns 56,779 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

GEO traded an average of 2.63M shares per day over the past three months and 4.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.21M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.35M with a Short Ratio of 27.14M, compared to 23.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.61% and a Short% of Float of 37.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.1M to a low estimate of $603M. As of the current estimate, The GEO Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $557.54M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.92M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $619.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $551.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.