There is a good chance Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) closed at $25.80 in the last session, up 2.50% from day before closing price of $25.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3294038 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $49 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $30.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 425,291 led to the insider holds 34,311,278 shares of the business.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of DK for $2,726 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 34,332,400 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Delek US Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,224 shares for $40.15 each. As a result, the insider received 450,650 and left with 34,321,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 55.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DK traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.70M, compared to 7.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DK is 0.84, which was 0.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.92B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B, a decrease of -31.90% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 81.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.78B and the low estimate is $11.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.