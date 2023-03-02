There is a good chance Okta Inc. (OKTA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $71.44 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $71.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3423197 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OKTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1571.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On February 13, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $64.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Runyan Jonathan T sold 10 shares for $69.77 per share. The transaction valued at 698 led to the insider holds 72,210 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,771 shares of OKTA for $254,214 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 18,662 shares after completing the transaction at $67.41 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Runyan Jonathan T, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 3,022 shares for $67.41 each. As a result, the insider received 203,722 and left with 465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $188.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OKTA traded on average about 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 5.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 32 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 31 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $489.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $513.63M to a low estimate of $486.3M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.01M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.45M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.9M.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.