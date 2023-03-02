There is a good chance Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $14.21 in the last session, down -4.44% from day before closing price of $14.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16224912 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLUG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $32.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLUG traded on average about 16.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 578.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 76.24M with a Short Ratio of 80.80M, compared to 82.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.08% and a Short% of Float of 13.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $282.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $404M to a low estimate of $244.4M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.91M, an estimated increase of 74.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.44M, an increase of 69.30% less than the figure of $74.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $301M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.81M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $725.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $766.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.34M, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.