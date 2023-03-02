There is a good chance Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) closed at $0.41, down -14.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0693 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756004 shares were traded. VNTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4770 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4108.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VNTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $0.65 from $2.05 previously.

On September 19, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.60.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.50 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNTR has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2508.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 730.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.18M. Insiders hold about 14.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VNTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 292.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 213k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $371.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400M to a low estimate of $345.85M. As of the current estimate, Venator Materials PLC’s year-ago sales were $535M, an estimated decrease of -30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.8M, a decrease of -35.50% less than the figure of -$30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.54M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.