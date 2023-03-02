There Is Still Room For Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) closed the day trading at $46.69 up 6.23% from the previous closing price of $43.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807039 shares were traded. AMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMRC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Maltezos Louis P sold 2,985 shares for $83.00 per share. The transaction valued at 247,755 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Chiplock Mark sold 2,999 shares of AMRC for $235,481 on Mar 10. The SVP & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $78.52 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Chiplock Mark, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 2,999 shares for $78.52 each. As a result, the insider received 235,481 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameresco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRC has reached a high of $86.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMRC traded about 279.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMRC traded about 438.1k shares per day. A total of 51.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.67M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $366.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $412.3M to a low estimate of $347.69M. As of the current estimate, Ameresco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.89M, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.9M, a decrease of -25.10% less than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $423.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.