There Is Still Room For Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) was $221.06 for the day, up 10.36% from the previous closing price of $200.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+20.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2164948 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 265.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $147.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when GARNREITER MICHAEL sold 5,000 shares for $200.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,114 led to the insider holds 28,443 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W sold 96,575 shares of AXON for $18,396,399 on Jan 27. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 2,748,153 shares after completing the transaction at $190.49 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, SMITH PATRICK W, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 133,684 shares for $190.46 each. As a result, the insider received 25,460,848 and left with 2,685,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 153.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 82.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $204.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.96.

Shares Statistics:

AXON traded an average of 691.23K shares per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $302.25M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.58M, an estimated increase of 40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.13M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.42M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $863.38M, up 34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.