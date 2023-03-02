There Is Still Room For Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) was $15.23 for the day, down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $15.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1715113 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 04, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On August 30, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 30, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Parker Brett I. sold 35,000 shares for $15.50 per share. The transaction valued at 542,500 led to the insider holds 2,050,173 shares of the business.

Shannon Thomas F. sold 16,257 shares of BOWL for $241,579 on Feb 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 400,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.86 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Shannon Thomas F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 353,261 shares for $14.99 each. As a result, the insider received 5,295,382 and left with 416,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62.

Shares Statistics:

BOWL traded an average of 948.90K shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.49M, compared to 7.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 23.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.8M to a low estimate of $250.28M. As of the current estimate, Bowlero Corp.’s year-ago sales were $205.19M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.52M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $299.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.